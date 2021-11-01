Brown Capital Management LLC Buys 2,298 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Envestnet worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 131.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,181,000 after purchasing an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,110,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 13,436.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 261,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 15.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,497,000 after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $83.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 298.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.