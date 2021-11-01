Brown Capital Management LLC Buys 748 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,055,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average is $106.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,521 shares of company stock worth $14,612,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

