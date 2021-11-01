Brown Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Vericel comprises approximately 1.8% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vericel worth $240,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $46.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.68 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

