Brown Capital Management LLC Has $488.02 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Brown Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 257,275 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 3.7% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Bio-Techne worth $488,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

NASDAQ TECH opened at $523.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $250.24 and a 12-month high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 150.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $504.73 and its 200-day moving average is $463.81.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.80.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock worth $20,704,805. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.