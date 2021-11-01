Brown Capital Management LLC Has $691.16 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Brown Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,258 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 5.2% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $691,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 47.3% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 57.1% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $317.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.49 and its 200 day moving average is $301.31.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.