Brown Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Omnicell by 38.0% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 263.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,777,868. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $178.15 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $85.85 and a one year high of $178.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 137.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.56.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

