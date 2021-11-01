Brown Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,464,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,607 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 13.16% of DMC Global worth $138,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DMC Global by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.33 million, a P/E ratio of 464.22, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.