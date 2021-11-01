BRT Apartments (BRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $361.74 million, a P/E ratio of -39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

