Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,454 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $200,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Brunswick by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $93.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.