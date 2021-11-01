Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Shares of BC stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 706,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,478. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.18. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

