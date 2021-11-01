Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,048 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.73.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 30.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

