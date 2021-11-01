Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.17

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.17 and last traded at C$17.17, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOM.U shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

