BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 35.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,167,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $372.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $375.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

