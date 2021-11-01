BSW Wealth Partners Buys 254 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $805.95 on Monday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $361.72 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $330.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $810.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.85.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

