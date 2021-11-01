BSW Wealth Partners Buys 3,600 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HASI. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HASI opened at $60.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

