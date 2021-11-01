BSW Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 223,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,756,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,121,000 after buying an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.16.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

