BSW Wealth Partners Has $942,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $651.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.03. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $629.56 and its 200-day moving average is $583.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.