BSW Wealth Partners Sells 1,447 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF makes up about 1.2% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $172.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.98. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $127.24 and a 1 year high of $173.87.

