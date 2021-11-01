BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.68. CareDx has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareDx will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 356,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. UBS Group AG increased its position in CareDx by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareDx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CareDx by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

