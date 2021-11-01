Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) PT Lowered to CHF 510

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 520 to CHF 510 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $478.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.83. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $471.00 and a 1 year high of $553.50.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

