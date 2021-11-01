Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) PT Lowered to CHF 510

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 520 to CHF 510 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $478.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.83. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $471.00 and a 1 year high of $553.50.
About Bucher Industries
Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.