Bunge (NYSE:BG) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $92.64 on Thursday. Bunge has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 115.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Bunge in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,686,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 203.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after buying an additional 436,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,284,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,543,000 after buying an additional 301,718 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

