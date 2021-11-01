Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,100 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 928,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,303.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $$23.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.