BVF Inc. IL Reduces Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

BVF Inc. IL cut its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,910,000 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.1% of BVF Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $31.15 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

