BVF Inc. IL Sells 314,250 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

BVF Inc. IL decreased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,250 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned 1.69% of Cullinan Oncology worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $26,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 278,563 shares of company stock worth $7,901,397. Company insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $967.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullinan Oncology Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

