BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.050-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. The company had a trading volume of 410,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,879. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

