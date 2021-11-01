ByteNext (BNU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $56,993.00

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $56,993.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

