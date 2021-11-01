Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 225,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCPU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $546,000.

THCPU stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.