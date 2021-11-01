Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 225,000 Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCPU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter valued at about $546,000.

THCPU stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

