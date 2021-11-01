Caas Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 346,433 Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 346,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.78% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDNY. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,532,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 675,206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 322,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $481.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 208,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,497,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 217,500 shares of company stock worth $2,604,010 and have sold 1,380,000 shares worth $19,300,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.