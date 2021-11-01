Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of TaskUs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $121,331,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $57.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

