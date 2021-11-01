Caas Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Caas Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 92.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916,513 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 5,406.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after buying an additional 2,326,940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 852.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after buying an additional 2,128,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 49.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after buying an additional 2,068,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after buying an additional 1,807,802 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

