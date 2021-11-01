Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after purchasing an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,564,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $80.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.71. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.54.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,329 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

