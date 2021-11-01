Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $31.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

