CACHE Gold Price Tops $57.71 on Major Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $57.71 or 0.00095174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $115,951.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

