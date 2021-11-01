Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.240-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.08.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $173.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day moving average is $144.78. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $109.20 and a one year high of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,594 shares of company stock worth $33,580,685 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

