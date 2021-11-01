Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.58 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $173.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.08.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,580,685 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

