Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $443,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $110.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day moving average is $104.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

