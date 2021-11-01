Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 101,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $232.59 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.81 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.20.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

