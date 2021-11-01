Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $749,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

