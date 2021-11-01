Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,520 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.