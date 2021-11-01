Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 60 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

DIS stock opened at $169.30 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.58. The firm has a market cap of $307.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

