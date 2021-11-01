CaixaPay (CXP) Market Cap Reaches $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00070021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00072589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00102029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,895.05 or 1.00181949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.25 or 0.06916715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00022425 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

