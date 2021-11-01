California State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.76 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 721,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,294 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $30,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

MGM stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.37. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

