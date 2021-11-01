California State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.19 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $33,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTB opened at $147.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.13. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $98.08 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

