California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,345 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $31,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,423,000 after purchasing an additional 547,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

