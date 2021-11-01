California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 159,453 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,453 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Amcor worth $31,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,223,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 585,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 57,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 44,358 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

