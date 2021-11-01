California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 767,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $35,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 219,562 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.18.

CFG stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.