California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,013 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Hologic worth $29,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hologic by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

