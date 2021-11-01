Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $163.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average of $139.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

