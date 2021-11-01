Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. Cameco posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 407.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 379,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,851,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $27.42.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -46.15%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

