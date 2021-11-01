Canaccord Genuity Raises STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $60.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.86.

STM opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 370.5% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,118,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

